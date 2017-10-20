Enjoy Life Foods Limited-edition Halloween Chocolate

This Halloween season, Enjoy Life Foods is giving parents with children who have food allergies one less reason to be spooked. The brand announced the launch of limited-edition Halloween Chocolate Minis, bite-size minis that contain no scary ingredients, just scary-good chocolate. Free-from the top eight common allergens, including dairy, Halloween Chocolate Minis come in three flavors, including Dark Chocolate, Ricemilk Chocolate, Ricemilk Crunch Chocolate, as well as a Variety Pack filled with each eerily-delicious variety. The candies are now available at Wegmans and online until October 31 with a retail price of $7.99.

“Halloween is the one time of year when it’s fun to be scared, but for people with food allergies the reality is that they’re scared every day to participate in life’s simple pleasures, including trick-or-treating. All it takes is one candy containing a food allergen like peanuts to trigger a severe allergic reaction,” said Joel Warady, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Enjoy Life Foods. “Our Halloween Chocolate Minis take the guesswork out for people handing out candy and give every ghoul, goblin and ghost a worry-free Halloween treat that tastes just as good – or better – than traditional store-bought candies.”

Bite-sized versions of Enjoy Life’s beloved boomCHOCOboom™ chocolate bars, Halloween Chocolate Minis are free-from milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soy. Feeding shoppers’ appetite for cleaner ingredients, the minis contain no more than eight recognizable ingredients and are also Certified Gluten Free and Non-GMO Project Verified.