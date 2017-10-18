Sky Valley Foods Names President, CEO

Sky Valley™ Foods, makers of high quality, organic and natural salad dressings, specialty sauces, condiments, marinades, pasta sauces and organic sparkling drinks under the Sky Valley™, Organicville® and Bella’s™ brands, announced that Rodrigo Troni has joined the company as its new president and chief executive officer. Troni will replace Sky Valley Foods’ Interim Chief Executive Officer, Scott Lurie, effective October 16, 2017.



Most recently, Troni served as Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer reporting to the CEO of Snyder’s-Lance, leading its commercial organization with accountability for a $2.2-billion snacks portfolio P&L and teams across Marketing, Innovation, Research and Development and Revenue Management. Troni is experienced at delivering top and bottom-line growth in highly competitive CPG businesses at different stages of maturity, bringing a record of success in delivering holistic revenue management, orchestrating business turnarounds and nurturing emerging enterprises.



“On behalf of the Sky Valley Foods Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to announce Rodrigo Troni as our new Chief Executive Officer,” said Scott Lurie, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sky Valley Foods. “A seasoned leader with a proven track record of success in the consumer-packaged goods industry, there is no doubt that Rodrigo’s extensive experience driving growth, innovation and global mindset will serve as a tremendous asset to our rapidly expanding business.”



"I am delighted to join the highly entrepreneurial team at Sky Valley Foods,” said Rodrigo Troni, the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Sky Valley Foods. “The opportunity for growth in organic brands is phenomenal and totally aligned with consumers preferences for authentic, transparent foods."



With a list of food industry accomplishments to his credit, Troni was instrumental in engineering Snyder’s-Lance transformation into a “Better for You” snacking powerhouse with growth above category levels, significant brand renovations, and insightful successful innovation into existing and new categories. Before that, Troni led marketing for Birds Eye Foods, Pinnacle’s largest brand, whose success was key to the company IPO in 2013. As Birds Eye’s SVP, he reignited growth and rebuilt equity for the portfolio, generating consistent top-line growth, margin expansion and market-share gains after years of decline. He also developed an emerging category for PepsiCo, serving as Chief Marketing Officer of its Sabra Dipping Company, making Sabra hummus a household name in North America with over 50% market share. Troni began his career at Cadbury Schweppes (now Mondelez International), as part of their international division, where he managed business development, commercial organizations, innovation and marketing strategy in Canada, Latin America, the United Kingdom and the United States.