Good Foods Introduces Refrigerated Dressings

Good Foods, makers of Tableside® guacamole, announced that its new line of refrigerated salad dressings are now available nationwide. The six varieties – Asian Ginger, Beet Balsamic, Apple Thyme, Avocado Ranch, Blue Cheese and Classic Caesar, were showcased at the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Fresh Summit Expo in New Orleans.

Chicago-based market researcher Mintel shows in its May 2016 "Sweet & Savoury Spreads" Category Insight that 30% of Americans who buy chips or dips agree that "no artificial ingredients" is an important nutritional attribute. Data from IRI Worldwide supports continued growth in the refrigerated dressing category. While shelf-stable dressings have seen flat to declining growth over the last few years, the refrigerated offerings have grown to a $400 million category with sales up 3.1% during the latest 12 weeks ending July 30, 2017.

Good Foods dressings are made with simple, real ingredients including fresh herbs (like shallots, parsley, chives and dill), fresh produce (carrots, avocados, apples, onions and garlic) and cold-pressed juices (carrot, beet, apple, lemon and orange). All Good Foods' dressings are high pressure processed (HPP) to capture flavor and to maintain freshness.