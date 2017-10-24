Farmer’s Pantry announced the national debut of its new 100% American grown product lines. Three new flavors of Farmer’s Pantry Meal Snacks offer meat, vegetables and sides in one innovative dual pouch package. A highly successful 2016 Northeast trial has led the company to expand nationally in key mass merchandisers, convenience stores and grocery stores nationwide.

Farmer’s Pantry offers hearty, wholesome and crunchy snacks that are made with ingredients grown exclusively on American farms: authentic, identifiable ingredients consumers can recognize.

Farmer's Pantry Meal Snacks combine protein-packed meat plus a side dish of vegetables, cornbread crisps or fries in one innovative package. Created to meet the needs of modern Americans – commuters, travelers, students, busy moms and dads – Farmers Pantry’s innovative Meal Snacks aim to satisfy. They are substantial snacks, inspired by some of the America’s favorite recipes that are slow-cooked, hearty, crunchy and ready-to-eat. The products are packaged in a pouch that has two compartments, separated by a soft seal that breaks upon opening. One side keeps the meat tender and moist while the other side keeps the vegetables, cornbread or fries, crunchy. The new line includes:

Chicken & Waffle Crisps: Chicken Jerky made from chicken breast and waffle crisps.

Steak & Fries: Beef Jerky and french fry crisps, with a crunchy blast.

Turkey & Fixins: Turkey Jerky made from turkey breast and blend of vegetable croutons and cranberries.

Farmer’s Pantry Meal Snacks are available in 2.5-ounce packages, and have a suggested retail price of $5.99.