South Beach Brewing Launches in Miami

South Beach Brewing Company signed with Eagle Brands to distribute its beers to retailers throughout Southern Florida. This partnership will enable SBBC to reach consumers in Miami-Dade County & Monroe County.

The story all began when Shipyard Brewing Company, known for award-winning handcrafted beer recipes including Pumpkinhead seasonal beer and Monkey Fist IPA, made the 1,600 mile voyage south. The purpose of the trip was to make South Beach its second home port through collaboration with South Beach Brewing Company. Working together, the companies created a portfolio of beers which includes two "Brunch Beers," Strawberry Orange Mimosa and South Peach Shandy, as well as Blood Orange Sunset IPA. The beers contain real Florida orange juice or peach juice and SBBC's proprietary electrolyte.

SBBC's first brewpub location is planned to open in South Beach before the end of 2017. The company's branding has been spearheaded by South Beach artist, David Le Batard, also known as "Lebo." Besides creating SBBC's logo and beer labels, Lebo will also collaborate on the artistic design of the brewpub.