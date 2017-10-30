Kalsec: Beer Flavors

With the rapid expansion of craft beers and the desire of consumers to try new flavors in food and beverages, Kalsec® introduces a line of beer type flavors for food applications.

Kalsec has combined the product development knowledge of its hop extracts and oils’ product lines with culinary and flavor expertise to create this new line of beer flavor profiles.

“These flavors were developed based on our knowledge of beer sensory attributes to create authentic beer flavors for a variety of food applications and processes,” says Dr. John Weaver, Kalsec executive director, spice and herb flavor extracts.

The beer type flavors are non-GMO, contain no alcohol and are heat and retort stable. Featured flavors include IPA, lemon shandy, porter, pumpkin and wheat.

