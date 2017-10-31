Palsgaard A/S: Palm-Free

Palsgaard A/S, a leading innovator within emulsifiers and stabilizers, has completed development of the world’s first palm-free, powdered emulsifier for industrial cakes. Palsgaard® SA 6615 neatly solves the challenges faced by the industry in the quest to remove palm oil from cake recipes without damaging product quality.

“In a few of the markets we serve around the world, negative sentiment around palm oil is now prompting some manufacturers to remove palm oil ingredients from their products entirely,” notes Arne Pedersen, a Palsgaard global product and application manager.

Removing palm oil from the recipes of industrially produced cakes is easily done. However, finding an efficient, palm-free emulsifier that will allow manufacturers to continue producing delicious and moist cakes is nowhere near as easy. Until now, in fact, difficulties around shelf life, preparation, whippability, mechanical robustness and dosage have tended to be show-stoppers.

“Making a new emulsifier in powder form is even more difficult,” explains Pedersen. “But it’s best because, compared with gels, shortenings or other emulsifiers in paste form, powdered emulsifiers make production easier, more cost-efficient and safer.

“For example, it simplifies production, saving both time and energy as powdered forms require only a few minutes of preparation before being ready for use. In fact, Palsgaard® SA 6615 offers the same fast and instant aeration and emulsification as cake gels, but outperforms gels by far when it comes to shelf-life, as it will remain whipping active for 18 months.”

More sustainable choices

Pedersen says his company’s new ingredient answering a clear market need. Meanwhile, he notes that palm oil is still, in fact, the most sustainable source to meet the requirements of the world’s growing population.

“Emulsifiers based on palm oil, particularly where the latter is produced in accordance with RSPO (Roundtable of Sustainable Palm Oil) principles, are known to be far more sustainable in yield and functionality than those that produced from other crops such as soy, for example,” he says. “So, while palm-free ingredients do allow new label claims, in reality Palsgaard® SA6615 simply extends the range of options brands can select to meet consumer preferences.”

Palsgaard® SA 6615 is sustainably produced, sugar-free, gluten-free, non-allergenic, non-GMO and kosher/halal certified, and it consists of only two components yet delivers powerful functionality, making it an ideal choice for new product development.

Visit https://www.palsgaard.com for more details.