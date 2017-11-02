Favorite Products: September 2017

There is no question about it. Barry Callebaut Ruby Chocolate is a popular new product among Prepared Foods readers. The product took 47% of the vote in the monthly Favorite Products Poll.

Rayzyn Wine Superfoods collected 16% of reader votes, while The Greek Gods Seriously Indulgent Yogurts managed 15%.

Barry Callebaut Ruby Chocolate is made from the Ruby cocoa bean, and has a reddish color, and an intense taste.

