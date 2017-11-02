Favorite Products: September 2017

Product of the DaySnacks & Appetizers

Prepared Foods readers select Barry Callebaut Ruby Chocolate as their favorite new product launch from September 2017

November 2, 2017
There is no question about it. Barry Callebaut Ruby Chocolate is a popular new product among Prepared Foods readers. The product took 47% of the vote in the monthly Favorite Products Poll. 

Rayzyn Wine Superfoods collected 16% of reader votes, while The Greek Gods Seriously Indulgent Yogurts managed 15%. 

Barry Callebaut Ruby Chocolate is made from the Ruby cocoa bean, and has a reddish color, and an intense taste. 
