Starbucks Unveils 2018 Ready-to-Drink Portfolio

Starbucks will evolve its Ready-to-Drink (RTD) portfolio in 2018 to include consumer favorites like almondmilk with the launch of Single-Serve Cold Brew in new flavors, Bottled Frappuccino® chilled coffee drink with Almondmilk, and Starbucks Doubleshot® Coffee Smoothies with Real Fruit and Almondmilk – available nationwide where groceries are sold.

Through the North American Coffee Partnership (NACP), Starbucks and Pepsico have led the steadily growing RTD Coffee category through innovation and distribution. This partnership created the category more than 20 years ago with the launch of the iconic bottled Frappuccino drink, and now offers more than 50 RTD coffee and coffee + energy products. To date, Starbucks RTD segment has approximately 88% market share in the RTD coffee category and 73% market share in the overall RTD category, and has grown to more than $2 billion annual retail business out of the $2.1 billion overall RTD category.

With more than 90 million customer occasions in Starbucks stores each week, it’s the connection between the green apron barista and our customers that translates into familiar, trusted RTD products in the grocery aisle.

Single-Serve Cold Brew

In February 2018, fans of Starbucks Cold Brew can enjoy the beverage in two new flavors – Vanilla & Fig and Unsweetened Black – inspired by the Cold Brew coffee blend served at Starbucks stores nationwide.

Bottled Frappuccino® Chilled Coffee Drink with Almondmilk

In May 2018, the longest-standing product in the Starbucks RTD portfolio will soon be available with Almondmilk in Vanilla and Mocha. Customers who prefer non-dairy alternatives in their beverages will now be able to enjoy the sweet and creamy Starbucks Bottled Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink with Almondmilk – and at 35% fewer calories than coffee and mocha bottled Frappuccino beverages.

Starbucks Doubleshot® Coffee Smoothies

Also in May 2018, Starbucks will add new Starbucks Doubleshot Coffee Smoothies made with Real Fruit and Almondmilk, further expanding options in non-dairy alternatives. At launch, customers can enjoy this new line of RTD beverages in one of two flavors: Dark Chocolate Banana and Vanilla Honey Banana.