Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate
Health benefits include immune system regulation, sleeping aid and anti-inflammatory properties
Stoneridge Orchards introduced a liquid twist on its popular dried Montmorency cherries: Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate.
Montmorency tart cherries, grown largely in the US and Canada, are abundant in anthocyanin’s – a natural, flavonoid compound that contributes to the ruby-red color and distinctive sour-sweet taste. The fruit has become the source of over 50 studies supporting health benefits such as:
- Natural anti-inflammatory agent: targeted for general pain relief, reducing muscle soreness after exercise and easing arthritic or gout pain
- Natural sleep aid: through the presence of melatonin, a human sleep regulating hormone also found in certain plants.
- Natural immune system regulator: through the presence of vitamin C.
Each bottle of the Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate contains up to 1,000 individual cherries, providing a rich source of the fruit’s natural nutrients. All ingredients in the drink are natural, non-GMO and gluten-free. The Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate will be available to consumers in select US markets through the company’s retailer network.
