Royal Ridge Fruits Tart Cherry Juice

Royal Ridge Fruits introduced Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate, a liquid twist on their popular dried Montmorency cherries.

The Montmorency tart cherry, grown largely in the US and Canada, are abundant in anthocyanin's – a natural, flavonoid compound that contributes to the ruby-red color and distinctive sour-sweet taste. The fruit has become the source of over 50 studies supporting health benefits such as:

Natural ant-inflammatory agent: targeted for general pain relief, reducing muscle soreness after exercise and easing arthritic or gout pain

Natural sleep aid: through the presence of melatonin, a human sleep regulating hormone also found in certain plants.

Natural immune system regulator: through the presence of vitamin C.

Royal Ridge Fruits is the largest West Coast producer of Montmorency tart cherries, through its farming settlement along Central Washington's Columbia river basin – known for rich soils and a diverse climate. The product will be the first juice available among an extensive line of premium dried fruits, in whole, sliced and diced varieties.

Each bottle of the Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate contains up to 1,000 individual cherries, providing a rich source of the fruit's natural nutrients. All ingredients in the drink are natural, non-GMO and gluten-free.