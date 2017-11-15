Ben & Jerry's Marshmallow Moon

A new concoction, Marshmallow Moon, is a vanilla ice cream with marshmallow and graham cracker swirls and fudge flakes and is available only for an extremely limited time on Ben & Jerry's e-commerce store and participating Scoop Shops. This flavor kicks off Ben & Jerry's Special Stash offering, where the ice cream maker will churn out small-run artisan batches of funky flavors available in Scoop Shops and store.benjerry.com for fans to purchase for a limited time only.

The Marshmallow Moon flavor was developed over two years ago and almost netted the position in place of Fallon's current full-time flavor, Tonight Dough. Tonight Dough has earned a spot as one of Ben & Jerry's top 10 flavors ever since its release. Like Tonight Dough, all of Fallon's proceeds from every Marshmallow Moon pint sold will benefit the SeriousFun Children's Network - an organization committed to providing children living with serious illnesses with life-changing camp experiences, in the safest and most supportive environment and with the highest-quality medical care. Proceeds from Tonight Dough have raised more than $1.2 million dollars for SeriousFun, supporting programs that have a lasting impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses and their family members around the world, totally free of charge.

"I'm so excited about Marshmallow Moon," Fallon said. "And the name totally makes sense, because the Tonight Show logo has a moon, and I have a body like a marshmallow."

While the host poked fun at himself, SeriousFun Children's Network CEO Blake Maher reiterated the importance of the relationship in a Fallon-friendly format, a thank you note: "Thank you Ben & Jerry's and Jimmy Fallon for helping us serve up two big scoops of camp magic to kids living with serious illnesses all around the world. Your support in raising both funds and awareness is essential to providing truly transformative camp experiences to children who need them most."