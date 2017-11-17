Lori’s Original Lemonade, Wild Strawberry Lemonade

Lori’s Original Lemonade LLC expanded its line of gourmet lemonades with the launch of two flavors: Original Lemonade and Wild Strawberry Lemonade.

These two flavors add to the line, which also includes Lavender Lemonade, Ginger Lemonade and Lemongrass Lemonade.

Made with all organic ingredients, Lori’s Original and Wild Strawberry lemonades are packaged in 16-ounce bottles, which retail for $2.99 in select markets.