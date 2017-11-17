Product of the DayBeverages

Lori’s Original Lemonade, Wild Strawberry Lemonade

The lemonade is made with all organic ingredients

LorisLemonades_900
November 17, 2017
KEYWORDS organic foods
Reprints
No Comments

Lori’s Original Lemonade LLC expanded its line of gourmet lemonades with the launch of two flavors: Original Lemonade and Wild Strawberry Lemonade.

These two flavors add to the line, which also includes Lavender Lemonade, Ginger Lemonade and Lemongrass Lemonade.

Made with all organic ingredients, Lori’s Original and Wild Strawberry lemonades are packaged in 16-ounce bottles, which retail for $2.99 in select markets.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.