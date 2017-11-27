Halo Top Gingerbread House

Halo Top Creamery debuted a seasonal flavor, Gingerbread House, available for a limited time this December. Made with ginger cookie bites and rich swirls of icing, consumers are invited to indulge this season with Halo Top’s latest low-calorie pint.

Earlier this year, the brand announced its first seasonal flavor, Pumpkin Pie. Gingerbread House, the brand’s second seasonal flavor, hit retailers in November and will remain on store shelves through the end of the year. With 360 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint, this creamy new flavor is a treat for the holiday season.

Gingerbread House is the latest addition to Halo Top’s collection of 24 decadent yet low-calorie ice cream pints, including fan favorites like Peanut Butter Cup, Candy Bar and Birthday Cake. The brand also recently announced its brand-new lineup of 7 non-dairy and vegan pints, including flavors like Sea Salt Caramel, Oatmeal Cookie and more.