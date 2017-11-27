New Products Lineup from J&J Snack Foods
New bakery items and organic fruit bars were showcased at PLMA’s 2017 Tradeshow
November 27, 2017
J&J Snack Foods Corp. announced a variety of both new and traditional favorite products that were featured at PLMA’s 2017 Tradeshow, November 13-14.
The company featured products such as:
- Baked goods from the Hill & Valley Premium Bakery line, including Pumpkin, Pecan and Coconut Crème Pies, Blueberry Muffins, Pumpkin Streusel, Angel Food Cake and Chocolate Chunk Cookies.
- Bakery items from the newly acquired Labriola Bakery, such as Large Bavarian Pretzel Twists, Sourdough Breads and Italian Loaf Breads.
- Brand new frozen novelties, including organic fruit bars in both Mango and Coconut flavors.
- Several fan favorite handheld melts and sandwiches like Pepperoni, Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit Melts, as well as a top selling flavor: Turkey Provolone Pretzel Melts.
- Dry Commercial Bakery items will also be available, including cookies, crackers, grahams, fig and fruit bars.
