BakerySnacks & Appetizers

New Products Lineup from J&J Snack Foods

New bakery items and organic fruit bars were showcased at PLMA’s 2017 Tradeshow

JJSnackFoods_900
November 27, 2017
KEYWORDS convenience foods / food innovations
Reprints
No Comments

J&J Snack Foods Corp. announced a variety of both new and traditional favorite products that were featured at PLMA’s 2017 Tradeshow, November 13-14.

The company featured products such as:

  • Baked goods from the Hill & Valley Premium Bakery line, including Pumpkin, Pecan and Coconut Crème Pies, Blueberry Muffins, Pumpkin Streusel, Angel Food Cake and Chocolate Chunk Cookies.
  • Bakery items from the newly acquired Labriola Bakery, such as Large Bavarian Pretzel Twists, Sourdough Breads and Italian Loaf Breads.
  • Brand new frozen novelties, including organic fruit bars in both Mango and Coconut flavors.
  • Several fan favorite handheld melts and sandwiches like Pepperoni, Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit Melts, as well as a top selling flavor: Turkey Provolone Pretzel Melts.
  • Dry Commercial Bakery items will also be available, including cookies, crackers, grahams, fig and fruit bars.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.