Kinder Joy Makes USA Debut

Ferrero U.S.A, Inc., the company known for brands such as Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella® and Tic Tac®, launched Kinder Joy® – a treat made especially for kids with parents in mind.

Kinder Joy is a new way for parents to add a little surprise to their kid's day with a unique two-in-one product that offers a delicious treat with an added little surprise. Kinder Joy is a plastic egg-shaped package that is comprised of two separately sealed halves. One half contains a treat made of two soft cream layers – one sweet milk-cream flavored and one cocoa flavored. Nestled into the creamy layers are two round, chocolate-covered wafer bites that are filled with sweet cocoa cream, to be eaten with the included spoon.

The other half of the egg contains a surprise toy, giving kids and parents an opportunity to assemble, play and share together. Kinder Joy has a wide range of surprise toys developed by its expert team of designers to maximize play time for children ages three and up – from toys that encourage creativity to toys that teach kids about the world around them. In addition, seasonal and special licensed toys will be made available throughout the year (while supplies last) to keep the surprises coming.

As part of the experience, parents can access Magic Kinder, an edutainment app that offers a digital world of fun and education. These platforms are designed to help families play and learn together through a wide range of engaging games, videos, stories and activities. It can be accessed through www.magic.kinder, the iOS and Android app stores or through the QR code that is printed on the information leaflet that accompanies the toys inside the Kinder Joy egg.

Kinder Joy will be sold nationwide at mass, grocery, drug and convenience stores beginning November 2017 with a SRP of $1.59 per egg.