Flow Alkaline Spring Water

Flow Water Inc., a naturally alkaline spring water brand, launched a flavored premium alkaline water to the market this December. The brand expanded its artisanal spring water product offering with 100% natural organic flavor options for consumers looking for optimal hydration, health, and amazing taste. Flow will be launching two distinct and refreshing flavor options: cucumber + mint and lemon + ginger.

With the water category steadily growing and 53% of consumers looking for premium water products, full of minerals, Flow's new offerings will innovate the market by merging the increasing popularity of alkaline water and flavors into a fresh new beverage, all in an eco-friendly package.

Since its beginning, the family-owned company has focused on providing a premium and healthy hydration option to the market. High in Calcium, Magnesium and Potassium with a natural pH of 8.1, Flow's water comes straight from the source and is packaged in a 100% recyclable and 70% renewable Tetra Pak container with a sugarcane-derived plastic lid. Consumers are growing more aware of their impact on the environment and are attracted to Flow water's dedication to create products that leave a minimal mark on the environment.

Flow's organic flavored water will be available December 2017, with pre-ordering available online. It will be sold nationally on Amazon as well as in retail locations across North America including Central Market, Safeway and Whole Foods, Metro and Loblaws in Canada in the new year.

Flow is available in 500 mL ($1.99) and 1 L ($2.99) varieties, as well as in multipacks of 6x500 mL ($7.49) and 6x1 L ($14.99).