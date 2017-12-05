Wild Harvest Expands List Of ‘Free-From’ Ingredients

Wild Harvest® announced that it has increased its list of “free-from” ingredients by approximately 40% as demand for food products with cleaner ingredient statements continues to grow. All Wild Harvest food products are now free from more than 140 undesirable ingredients, including synthetic ingredients, as well as artificial colors and flavors.

“Today’s consumers are more ingredient-conscious than ever. They increasingly want to know what’s in the foods they eat and the products they use,” said Bekah Swan, vice president of private brands at SUPERVALU. “Our Wild Harvest brand of food and household products gives consumers a wide range of cleaner and greener choices in the grocery store, without having to choose between great taste and effectiveness or affordability.”

The Wild Harvest product development team regularly reviews and updates its free-from ingredient lists based on research and insights into what consumers want removed from their products, whether for health reasons, environmental concerns, or personal preferences. The recent review added 40 ingredients to the list of more than 100 undesirable ingredients many consumers don’t want in their food.

With over 80 new products launched this year, Wild Harvest offers more than 600 products across the grocery store, including many gluten-free items. Furthermore, over 65% of the brand’s products are certified organic by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In addition to its food products, Wild Harvest’s household cleaning product line, which was launched in 2015, is free from nearly 100 commonly used chemicals. The line features a variety of products, including dish detergent, laundry soap, and household cleaners made with plant-derived formulas. The household product line also includes paper towels, picnic ware, napkins, and trash bags, which adhere to Wild Harvest’s high quality standards.

Consumers can find a wide selection of Wild Harvest brand products in the following sections of their grocery store: