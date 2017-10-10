Bertolli Rustic Cut Pasta Sauces

The Bertolli® brand unveiled Bertolli Rustic Cut™, a unique line of pasta sauces that are full of hearty vegetables. Inspired by the simple goodness of Tuscan cooking, all four varieties of these chunky sauces can be found at grocers and mass retailers nationwide beginning this fall.

In keeping with the Bertolli brand's tradition of "bringing Tuscany to your table," the new sauces were created with premium ingredients like thick-cut veggies and aromatic herbs. Each jar is packed with an abundance of crisp chopped vegetables like peppers, onions and carrots.

The Bertolli name has been a staple of culinary authenticity since 1865. Today, more than 150 years later, the brand is still committed to bringing the simple goodness of the Tuscan technique to mealtime.