PAM, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., launched PAM Spray Pumps, delivering PAM's legendary non-stick cooking experience in a new format that allows consumers to see what they are adding to pans. Unlike cooking with oil and butter, PAM Spray Pumps lets consumers control how much they use, reducing the amount of added fat and calories in food. PAM Spray Pumps include no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

"Consumers are looking for simple ways to cut out unwanted calories and fat when cooking," said Brett Castle, PAM brand director. "New PAM Spray Pumps are a convenient alternative to cooking with oil and butter, delivering the superior non-stick performance long associated with PAM."

PAM Spray Pumps are now available in two varieties – Canola Oil or Extra Virgin Olive Oil. With just 10 calories per serving, PAM Spray Pumps ensure consumers don't over-pour and drown food.