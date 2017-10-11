Kellogg Acquires Rxbar

Kellogg Company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Chicago Bar Company LLC, maker of RXBAR, a line of clean-label protein bars made with whole food ingredients and the fastest growing nutrition bar brand in the United States. RXBAR will continue to operate independently as a standalone business, and will be able to leverage Kellogg's scale and resources to continue driving its growth.

"RXBAR is a unique and innovative company. Its values, people and cutting-edge approach represent an exciting opportunity for our business. Adding a pioneer in clean-label, high-protein snacking to our portfolio bolsters our already strong wholesome snacks offering. RXBAR is an excellent strategic fit for Kellogg as we pivot to growth," said Kellogg Company CEO Steve Cahillane. "With its strong millennial consumption and diversified channel presence including e-commerce, RXBAR is perfectly positioned to perform well against future food trends."

With a base of egg whites, fruit and nuts encased in iconic packaging, each RXBAR provides 12 grams of protein in 210-220 calories. RXBARs don't compromise on taste, nutrition, or convenience, making them great before and after workouts, in between meals, or as a quick, on-the-go breakfast. They are available in 11 different flavors, with additional seasonal and limited-time varieties, and are distributed in the US. The company also recently launched RXBAR Kids, which contain the same core ingredients as RXBARs, but in kid-friendly flavors and portions.