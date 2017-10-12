Dave’s Killer Bread Thin-Sliced Variety

Quinoa, spelt, rye, millet and barley: this “5 Super Grain” mix gets the spotlight today as Dave’s Killer Bread (DKB) announced an expansion of its line of Thin-Sliced varieties to include White Bread Done Right Thin-Sliced.



Smaller than White Bread Done Right but just as mighty, White Bread Done Right Thin-Sliced is another option from the organic bread company, offering consumers nutrition-packed products without sacrificing taste and texture. Like its popular wide-pan sibling that packs more whole grains per slice than any other white bread available, this thin-sliced version delivers 8g of whole grains per slice, while still delivering the soft texture one would expect from a white bread at only 80 calories per slice.

Like all Dave’s Killer Bread products, White Bread Done Right Thin-Sliced is certified USDA organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, meets the Whole Grains Council Stamp requirements, and is made with no bleached flour, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial preservatives or ingredients. Available nationally, the suggested retail price is $4.99.