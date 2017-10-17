So Good So You announced the launch of new refrigerated, certified organic, non-GMO verified and vegan wellness shots that support digestive and immune health. So Good So You Probiotic Wellness Shots are 1.7-ounce shots that feature as many as 1 billion colony forming units (CFUs) of probiotics.

The shots are formulated to deliver a potent dose of immune-boosting ingredients via cold-pressed, raw vegetables, fruits, spices and specialty ingredients, like blue-green algae, raw honey and apple cider vinegar, the company says. The shots are available in five varieties: Immunity, featuring ginger, citrus, cayenne and raw honey; Longevity, featuring turmeric, cinnamon, raw honey and orange juice; Digestion, which is made with apple cider vinegar, carrot, apple and lemon; Detox includes ingredients like pineapple, blue-green algae and digestion-supporting enzymes; and Endurance, which features beets and antioxidants from apples and aronia berries.

The shots are available nationwide at natural foods grocers and select Target stores, as well as online at the company’s website, for a suggested retail price of $3.99.