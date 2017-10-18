The Farmer’s Cow Honey Vanilla-Flavored Milk

September is National Honey month and The Farmer’s Cow, Lebanon, Conn., celebrated with the launch of its newest flavor of limited-edition honey vanilla-flavored milk.

This is the fifth seasonal flavor from the company since introducing limited-edition milk earlier this year. The honey vanilla milk is made with Connecticut honey from Hilltop Apiaries, natural vanilla flavor and whole milk. It’s made without artificial flavors or colors and no high-fructose corn syrup. The suggested retail price is $5.99.

Like all the limited-edition milks, honey vanilla is produced in small batches and sold in 32-ounce collectible glass bottles. It available from mid-September until supplies last. A 1-cup serving contains 180 calories, 8 grams of milk, 22 grams of sugar (10 are added) and 8 grams of protein.

The milk is sold in major retailers, supermarkets and independent grocers throughout Connecticut and select locations in Rhode Island.