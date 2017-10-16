Nexira: Natural Digestive Health

Nexira used SupplySide West 2017 to showcase Fibregum™ and its latest clinical studies.

The Fibregum product line range already has captured the attention of numerous companies for its technical and functional benefits. It is a 100% vegetable ingredient offering more than 90% dietary soluble fiber, great digestive tolerance, proven prebiotic properties, and associated intestinal health benefits backed by numerous clinical studies.

Based on the preliminary positive results of Fibregum, Nexira also has conducted a new study to reinforce and demonstrate all the scientific background of Fibregum as a new natural alternative to protect the gut barrier.

Nexira also has released a new video to help food and beverage formulators understand more about Fibregum’s origins and benefits:

Certified FODMAP Friendly

Nexira also is proud to announce that Fibregum now is FODMAP Friendly™ certified.

FODMAP stands for Fermentable, Oligosaccharide, Disaccharide, Monosaccharide and Polyols. These fermentable sugars are poorly absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract and so easily and quickly fermented by gut bacteria causing Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) manifestations (i.e. gas, bloating, and discomforts) for predisposed people.

People requiring a low FODMAP diet are 15% more common than people requiring a gluten-free diet.1 Developed by researchers at Monash University, in Australia, the low FODMAP diet is scientifically proven to be the most effective dietary approaches for people with digestive disorders or IBS symptoms.

Dietary fibers are essential for a healthy diet. Benefits of a high-fiber diet are numerous, in particular contributing to normalize bowel movements, to maintain bowel health, to control blood sugar and fat levels or to maintain a healthy weight. Nevertheless, global dietary fibers intake is still insufficient.

Fibregum™ is the solution to develop finished products rich in fiber and suitable for low FODMAP diet.

Thanks to its highly branched structure, Fibregum, a FODMAP Friendly non-digestible carbohydrate, is gradually fermented from transverse colon to descending colon without generating discomforts. Moreover, with its guaranteed minimum content of 90% fiber, Fibregum is a way to contribute to the dietary fiber intake. Fibregum is easy-to-use in a large range of applications such as bakery, cereals and bars and beverages.

About Fibregum™

Fibregum™ is composed of 100% acacia gum. Our product is all-natural and organic certified. Fibregum™ is non-GMO (non-GMO project verified) and has a 100% vegetable origin. In terms of social and economic impact, acacia trees are a sustainable and valuable resource for the population. About the environmental aspect, growing acacia trees prevents desertification and deforestation.

Fibregum™ has a high fiber content, with at least 90% fiber on dry extract. Thanks to its high digestive tolerance, Fibregum™ has a great advantage as it could also be used in special diets: fructose-free, gluten-free, allergen-free, and low in FODMAP. Moreover, Fibregum™ is an easy-to-use ingredient (soluble in water, no adding color / odor / flavor, low viscosity and hygroscopicity, stability to heat treatment and acidity).

About Nexira

Nexira is a global supplier of natural innovative ingredients for the food, nutrition and health industries. Nexira built its reputation as the world leader in acacia gum. Now, Nexira manufactures a wide range of natural products (non-GMO and organic certified) with recognized health benefits and scientific support, perfectly suitable for the formulation of clean label products. Our portfolio of products includes highly functional and nutritional ingredients, antioxidants and active botanicals for weight management, stress management, sports nutrition, digestive health, and cardiovascular health

