Taylor Farms Foodservice Vegetable Noodles

Taylor Farms, a producer of value-added healthy fresh foods, introduced zucchini and yellow squash vegetables noodles as new Foodservice product offerings.



Foodservice customers can use these low-carb, pre-cut vegetable noodles for dishes on menus. The new line of products gives more options to health-conscious consumers looking for a lighter base for meals when they eat out.



These new spiralized veggie noodles come individually packaged in a 2/3-lb tray format. Taylor Farms’ unique tray technology and Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) allows for national distribution capabilities with a 14-day shelf life.



Taylor Farms Foodservice was founded in 1994. Today, the Foodservice segment serves high quality products to broadline distributors, institutions, quick service restaurants, and casual dining, including but not limited to restaurants, schools, hospitals and other catering formats.