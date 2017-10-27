The GFB: Gluten Free Bar, a brand flavorful gluten-free snacks, is pushing the envelope of inventive snack food creation with the introduction of a new breakfast food line, GFB Power Breakfast. Available in five varieties, including Coconut Cashew, Fruits, Nuts, and Seeds, PB+J, Apple Cinnamon, and Maple Raisin, Power Breakfast is available at natural health food stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 2-ounce package.

Each Power Breakfast variety features high-protein oatmeal with no added sugar and a healthy mix of add-ins including sun-ripened fruit, nuts and seeds. Aside from flavor, Power Breakfast is ready in 90 seconds by simply removing the top of the package and filling with hot water. The unique package folds flat for easy portability, but pops open to create a bowl that can be microwaved and then recycled when finished.

The GFB specializes in better-for-you, gluten-free snacks, recently launching their gluten-free Gluten-Free Bites, which feature all the benefits of their traditional bar counterparts, but in bite-size form.

Each Power Breakfast is non-GMO Project® Certified, Certified Vegan, soy-free, dairy-free and Certified Gluten-Free.