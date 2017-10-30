Blake’s All Natural Foods Frozen Meals

Blake’s All Natural Foods introduced two all-natural, gluten-free comfort meals. The brand’s new Turkey & Uncured Bacon Cottage Pie and Turkey Shepherd’s Pie are now available in stores nationwide.

Still handmade in small batches using all natural and organic ingredients, the two new meals continue to build on the brand’s commitment to bringing consumers convenient, high-quality food with homemade flavor. Responding to customer needs and current industry trends, both new meals are also gluten-free.

New offerings include:

Blake's All Natural Turkey & Uncured Bacon Cottage Pie: The Turkey & Uncured Bacon Cottage Pie is a hearty meal made with antibiotic-free turkey, savory and satisfying uncured bacon, sweet organic corn kernels, and topped with fresh cheddar cheese and fluffy mashed potatoes. SRP:

Blake's All Natural Turkey Shepherd's Pie: The Turkey Shepherd's Pie is a sweet and savory dish made with ground turkey and harvest vegetables like peas, carrots, and organic corn, all topped with freshly made mashed sweet potatoes.

The suggested retail price for both products is $3.69.