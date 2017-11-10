Pure Leaf Home Brewed Matcha Teas
The two varieties include Pure Matcha and Matcha with Ginger
Pure Leaf® launched its home brewed Matcha Teas. Sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ tea estates in Kagoshima, Japan, the two new Matcha offerings from Pure Leaf — Pure Matcha and Matcha with Ginger — are available in pre-portioned, individually wrapped sachets.
To ensure its genuine tea essence shines through, Pure Leaf Matcha is crafted from high-quality tea leaves that are simply shade-grown, plucked, dried and ground for a full-bodied, smooth taste. The high-quality herbs and spices found in Matcha with Ginger are specially selected and blended with the fine Matcha powder for a ginger kick.
Sold in 12-count jars for a suggested retail price of $8.49, Pure Leaf home brewed Matcha Teas are available in grocery, mass market retailers and select club stores nationwide, and online via retailers at pureleaf.com.
