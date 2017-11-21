Bare Snacks®, creator of Snacks Gone Simple®, launched bare® Organic Chia Coconut Bites, a USDA Certified Organic spin on the snack leader’s beloved line of bare Chia Coconut Bites. Available in crunchy flavors, including Chia + Vanilla, Chia + Pineapple and Chia + Flax, bare Organic Chia Coconut Bites give consumers an organic superfood snack that combines the power of chia and coconut.

Bare Organic Chia Coconut Bites are made from sliced coconuts that are sustainably harvested, lightly seasoned with whole-food ingredients and baked with a generous sprinkling of mighty chia seeds. In addition to touting USDA Organic certification, the crunchy new snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and contain no trans fats, added oils or preservatives. Flavor details include:

Chia + Vanilla – Thin slices of organic coconut are slow-baked with authentic Madagascar vanilla and coated with organic chia seeds for an exotically satisfying and crunchy bite.

Chia + Pineapple – Tropical organic pineapple complements the naturally sweet flavor of organic coconut, all finished with a dusting of organic chia seeds before being baked to perfection.

Chia + Flax – This nutrient-dense combination of two powerful organic seeds, chia and flax, results in a super healthy and crunchy duo.

Bare Organic Chia Coconut Bites are available now at natural and specialty retailers with a retail price of $5.69/2.8-ounce bag. Like all bare snacks, the organic bites are baked, never fried, using bare’s proprietary slow-baking process, which creates a crunch from simple, real ingredients.