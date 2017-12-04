FDA issues GRAS No Objection Letter for BESTEVIA®

SweeGen, Inc., a nature-based sweetener company, and Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, jointly announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) No Objection Letter for BESTEVIA® Rebaudioside D stevia leaf sweetener for use as a general-purpose, non-nutritive sweetener for foods and beverages.

BESTEVIA Reb D, SweeGen’s non-caloric, high-purity stevia sweetener with a clean, sugar-like taste, is produced from the stevia leaf. The manufacturing process, ingredient composition and other factors were provided to the FDA in GRAS notice No. 715. The FDA acknowledged in a letter dated Oct. 24, 2017 that it evaluated the application and has no further questions regarding the conclusion that BESTEVIA Reb D is GRAS under its intended conditions of use.

"Having received the No Objection Letter from the FDA, SweeGen and our valued distribution partner Ingredion are now able to support food and beverage manufacturers in the US as they work to meet consumer demand for reduced- and no-sugar products made with our new, high-purity, great-tasting stevia sweetener,” said Katharina Pueller, director, natural sweetener business of SweeGen.

“The sugar-reduction trend is reshaping the way manufacturers formulate for sweet taste globally,” said Kurt Callaghan, marketing manager, sweetness innovation, Ingredion. “BESTEVIA Reb D stevia leaf sweetener gives manufacturers a new tool to reduce sugar, without sacrificing taste.” The ingredient joins BESTEVIA Reb M as part of a new range of stevia leaf sweeteners, developed by SweeGen and distributed by Ingredion, which can be used in applications such as dairy, bakery and beverages.

Ingredion is SweeGen’s exclusive global distributor of BESTEVIA Reb M and Reb D stevia leaf sweeteners in all markets (excluding SweeGen’s house accounts and in the People’s Republic of China where it is a non-exclusive distributor). Ingredion will distribute BESTEVIA Reb D stevia leaf sweetener initially in the United States and subsequently in other countries as additional regulatory approvals are granted.