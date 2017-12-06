What's Hot in Food for 2018?

Food innovation is running at an all-time high and the Specialty Food Association's Trendspotter Panel has named what it believes will be hot trends in 2018.

The panel draws perspectives from retail, foodservice, strategic marketing, and culinary education, and includes Ken Blanchette, FreshDirect; Jonathan Deutsch, Drexel University; Kara Nielsen, CCD Innovation; Perla Nieves and Alysis Vasquez, Midnight Market; Alison Tozzi Liu, James Beard Foundation; and Elly Truesdell, Whole Foods Market.

"Macro trends like sustainability and health are converging in the 2018 trends," says Denise Purcell, head of content for the Specialty Food Association. "The Panel is predicting more algae and other plant-based proteins and products meant to reduce food waste, as well as growth in the use of functional ingredients like activated charcoal, which is a base for the so-called 'goth' foods. But, while a lot of these trends speak to health and better-for-you choices, consumers' demand for deeper flavor exploration is still strong, as evidenced by the interest in Filipino and regional Middle Eastern foods."

Here are the Trendspotters' predictions for the top 10 food trends of 2018: