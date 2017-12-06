Phyter Whole-Food Nutrition Bars

Healthful Habits LLC, West Chicago, Ill., recently released Phyter bars include farm-fresh vegetables and/or fruit as its first ingredient, using pureed produce (never dehydrated).

The bars are:

• Handcrafted and cooked in small batches

• Organic, GMO-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, kosher and vegan

• Sweetened with low-glycemic coconut sugar to reduce blood sugar spikes

• Soft to eat with a unique texture

• Free of chemicals, preservatives, and added oils or fats

Consumers can purchase the bars online at phyterfood.com and Whole Foods in the Midwest region, Sunset Foods, The Grand, Equinox health clubs and other locations in the Chicago metropolitan area.

www.phyterfood.com