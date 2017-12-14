ESHA: Approved Labels

ESHA Research, the industry leader in nutrition analysis and regulatory compliance solutions, has completed a major update to its Genesis R&D Food Development and Labeling Software. The software incorporates even more features for complying with the new 2016 FDA Nutrition Facts Labeling regulations.

“This release demonstrates our continued commitment to helping users easily comply with labeling laws,” says Craig Bennett, CEO, ESHA Research. “By focusing on customer requests and staying current with the FDA’s food labeling regulations, we are able to provide the tools necessary for compliance.”

Genesis R&D Version 11.4 includes document attachments, FDA’s draft guidance rounding rules, 2016 nutrient content claims, and more. One of the most critical program enhancements includes the ability for users to attach documents of any type to their ingredients and recipes.

“With the attachment feature, users can store all critical documentation records in one place, such as supplier spec sheets or certificates of analysis,” adds Josh Luth, development manager, ESHA Research. “Having all this documentation in one place can make preparing for an audit much easier.”

FDA published draft guidance earlier in the year including statements on rounding rules and levels of significance.

“When the FDA draft guidance rounding rules came out, we put together a team to research the changes and incorporate the rules,” Luth, explains. “Before implementing the new rules, we reached out to the FDA to confirm that the rounding rules outlined in the draft guidance would be acceptable to use.”

Users now have the ability to choose which rounding rules to follow, default or those based on the draft guidance, so that labels report clear, consistent, and consumer-friendly information.

Nutrient Content Claims have been updated to accommodate 2016 labeling changes. The Nutrient Content Claims feature in Genesis R&D automatically determines which nutrient claims are permissible based on nutrients per serving. Users can view and select which claims to display on the label report.

For more information contact sales@esha.com.

