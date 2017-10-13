Runamok Maple, a maker of all-natural, organic maple syrup produced from maple trees located along the northwest slopes of Vermont’s Mount Mansfield, introduced its new Smoked Merquén Chili Pepper Infused maple syrup to its unique collection of pure, infused, smoked, and barrel-aged maple syrups. Runamok Maple’s full line of maple syrups is available for online purchase at runamokmaple.com, and can be shipped nationwide and to a variety of international locations.

The Smoked Merquén Chili Pepper Infused maple syrup uses a spice blend centered on chili peppers from the Mapuche region of Chile, which are first ripened to a dark red color in order to develop a rich flavor, then slowly smoked over a fire. With the introduction of its Smoked Merquén Chili Pepper Infused maple syrup, Runamok Maple is continuing to redefine maple from tree to table. Founders Eric and Laura Sorkin, who left their jobs in Washington D.C. 18 years ago to pursue a career in agriculture, pride themselves on offering consumers a line of maple syrup that features only the purest, natural ingredients and one-of-a-kind flavor profiles that are unlike anything else on the market.

“We trialed many different chili peppers to find one that would result in a unique, superior product,” said Eric Sorkin, Co-Founder of Runamok Maple. “When we infuse the Merquén into our maple syrup it adds a balanced amount of richness, heat and smokiness that is enhanced by the natural caramel tones of the maple. I recommend using this new variety over cheddar cheese, on BBQ, roasted vegetables and meats, and even eggs. It also lends an exotic and sweet element to cocktails.”