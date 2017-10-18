Yuca Root Chips

Plant Snacks introduced Cassava Crunch, a better-for-you plant-based snack that is one of the first chip brands on the market to use the root vegetable cassava, also known as yuca, as the main ingredient.

Created in 2017 by healthy snack pioneer and Food Should Taste Good founder Pete Lescoe, Cassava Crunch combines cassava flour with natural and simple ingredients to create chips that are gluten free, non-GMO, paleo friendly and free from added sugars, grains, corn, trans fat, artificial flavors and preservatives. Cassava Crunch is available in four distinct flavors: Sea Salt, Seeds, Beet with Goat Cheese and Cheddar.

Naturally high in Vitamin C, folate, magnesium, fiber and delivering energy from carbohydrates, cassava is ranked fourth globally among staple crops, with production reaching approximately 160 million tons per year. Primarily grown throughout West Africa, South America and Southeast Asia, the root vegetable’s popularity in the United States continues to rise positioning Cassava Crunch well within the marketplace.

According to Innova Market Insights, clean labeled foods are also on the rise, topping the food trends list for 2017, which is echoed by consumer demand for products with cleaner labels containing more natural and non-GMO ingredients.