Johnsonville Premium Breakfast Sandwiches

Johnsonville introduced its Premium Breakfast Sandwich Collection which features five new signature hand-held breakfast options. Johnsonville's new Premium Breakfast Sandwich Collection is made with high-quality ingredients, innovative flavor combinations, and is designed to expand all-day breakfast and grab-and-go menu options for c-store operators.



Backed by three years of research with c-store consumers, Johnsonville's new hand-held breakfast sandwiches deliver a high quality Johnsonville flavor experience for core on-the-go consumers, plus appeal to savvy millennials and generation Z consumers, who are hungry for premium grab-and-go foods. These sandwiches are an opportunity for c-store operators to leverage the all-day breakfast trend. Exclusively from Johnsonville, these sandwiches combine proteins such as full-flavored Johnsonville sausages, real eggs and cheeses with unexpected on-trend bread carriers and flavorful, roasted vegetable combinations. Johnsonville sausages are presented in a variety of popular flavors and formats like patties and split links, which consumer research reported delivers a higher level of customer satisfaction.



There is an uptick in the demand for grab-and-go breakfast foods. According to Datassential's 2016 C-Store Keynote, convenience store breakfast sales have grown by 40% since 2012.

"Our new Premium Breakfast Sandwich Collection is part of Johnsonville's commitment to offer high quality foodservice products to c-store operators and help them raise the profile of their grab-and-go program," said Sarah Babb, Johnsonville's director of foodservice marketing.

Johnsonville's new Premium Breakfast Sandwich Collection includes the following:



• Breakfast Sausage & Waffle Stack: Savory Johnsonville Breakfast Sausage and real, fresh eggs sandwiched between two sweet waffles.



• Italian Breakfast Panini: Johnsonville Italian Split Sausage with real scrambled eggs, provolone cheese, roasted peppers and onions, on grilled sourdough bread.



• Savory Breakfast Croissant: Savory Johnsonville Breakfast Sausage Patty, real scrambled eggs and mellow cheddar cheese on a flaky, buttery croissant.



• Andouille Scramble Wrap: A spicy breakfast wrap full of Johnsonville Andouille Sausage Slices, roasted peppers and onions, velvety three cheese blend, and real scrambled eggs in a chile-tomato tortilla.



• Spicy Sausage Bagel: Johnsonville Smokehouse Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Split Sausage, real scrambled eggs, and provolone cheese on an authentic NY-style thin everything bagel.