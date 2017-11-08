Lolleez for Sore Throats

Lolleez™ are organic, worry-free, throat soothing lollipops for kids, that offer a simple solution to a simple problem. Lolleez™ are now available on Amazon and at CVS and Stop & Shop and soon-to-be Babies 'R' Us, just in-time for cold and flu season.

Last year, when Melissa Evan’s daughter came down with a sore throat, she wished there was something she could provide to soothe her and put a smile back on her face. That's when she noticed there were no options that she felt comfortable with. Cough drops and lozenges posed a risk for choking and, for the most part, contained chemicals like artificial colors, flavors and ingredients. She then came up with the idea for a worry-free, healthier and fun alternative for kids.

Lolleez™ are made from USDA Certified Organic ingredients and ingredients you can pronounce and understand, like organic honey and natural fruit pectin. They are also Non-GMO as well as gluten, dairy and nut free. They are flat and on a stick versus a round ball, which is a potential choking hazard. Lolleez™ comes in three kid (and adult) friendly flavors: Watermelon, Strawberry and Orange Mango. After surveying hundreds of kids, Lolleez™ founders determined that traditional flavors like cherry and grape have a negative association that is tied to medicines.

Lolleez™ are now available on Amazon and at CVS and Stop & Shop and soon-to-be Babies 'R' Us. Lolleez™ come in packs of 15 pops: Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange Mango and a Variety Pack for a suggested retail price of $6.99.