Gelita: Smart Technologies

GELITA will use this year’s Food Ingredients Europe (FiE) to showcase various benefits of its novel “Fast Forward Process” and “Particle Engineering” processes, which utilize gelatine and collagen peptides. These new advances are part of the company’s SMART TECHNOLOGY portfolio.

The new Fast Forward Process demonstrates the power of cross-business development and revolutionizes gelatine gummy production. The novel solution comprises an innovative gummy formulation from GELITA, an innovative cooking process developed by Hänsel Processing GmbH and a new depositing line from WDS (Winkler und Dünnebier Süßwarenmaschinen).

The starch-free production method uses reusable silicon molds instead of traditional starch trays. This creates significant added value for customers by shortening the gelatine gummy manufacturing time from two days to just one hour, lowering costs and providing a cleaner working environment.

Furthermore, GELITA has turned its established range of collagen peptides into enhanced ingredients with additional benefits. Both Collagen Peptides ST and HST exhibit improved process performance—namely less dust during handling, fewer clumping issues during dissolution, improved wettability and higher bulk densities.

The HST version even offers the best of two worlds: Bioactive Collagen Peptides® with gelling power. For the customer, this means improved production, optimized machinability and the ability to develop new and exciting products.

GELITA’s technical, nutritional and market experts will be at the booth to inform visitors about the company’s SMART TECHNOLOGY solutions. In a presentation on Wednesday 29 November, 12:00 PM at the Supplier Solution Sessions, GELITA will uncover in-depth insights into the new Fast Forward Process.

