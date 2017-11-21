HeatGenie Adds to Board of Directors

HeatGenie, an innovator in self-heating beverage packaging, announced that Walter Robb, former co-CEO of Whole Foods Market, has invested in HeatGenie and joined its Board of Directors, signaling the company's readiness to finalize product development and enter the market in the ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage category. The company also welcomed consumer packaged goods industry veterans and trailblazers to its Board of Advisors, rounding out a leadership team with deep category experience and track record of success.

"We are very excited to have Walter Robb invest in HeatGenie and join our Board of Directors," said Mark Turner, HeatGenie President and CEO. "Walter brings great experience in both CPG and retail and we are honored to have him join our team as we shift from concept to commercialization in the marketplace."

"I am pleased to join the team and help the company grow," said Robb. "Brendan Coffey has created an innovative new technology and Mark Turner is a terrific, energetic CEO and entrepreneur. HeatGenie's technology will be a win-win for both the beverage category and consumers everywhere who will be able to enjoy a hot can of coffee, tea, soup or sake whenever and wherever they please."

HeatGenie brings the consumer packaged goods market a safe, patented, self-heating innovation that integrates into packaging to heat drinks on the go. HeatGenie's technology safely, simply and quickly heats beverages with a twist of the lid through a solid-state thermal reaction. For consumers, who increasingly value convenience, this means a portable, single-use solution for hot beverages in less than two minutes. HeatGenie is environmentally safe and recyclable both before and after activation.

Walter Robb served as co-CEO of Whole Foods Market and held leadership roles with the company for more than 25 years. In 2017, Robb transitioned to his current role as Chairman of the Board for Whole Kids Foundation and Whole Cities Foundation. Robb also serves on the Board of Directors for Union Square Hospitality Group, The Container Store and Food Maven and dedicates time as a mentor and educator to other entrepreneurs.

HeatGenie also welcomed new Advisory Board members representing the driving forces behind many of today's most notable new food and beverage brands. "The knowledge base, talents and connections of these new HeatGenie advisors provide incomparable access, reach and influence throughout the beverage industry," said Turner.