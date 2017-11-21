SunFresh Proteins recently released its CrunchLina Spirulina Snack Clusters. Agcore Technologies has a Spirulina Farm in Rhode Island where spirulina is grown and harvested year round. CrunchLina is a snack cluster made of farm fresh spirulina, cashews, cinnamon, flaxseed, pecans, raisins, and sunflower seeds.

The spirulina acts as a natural binder to keep the cluster together; no binders, artificial flavors or colors added. CrunchLina has no sugar added, is an alkaline food, nutrient dense, paleo and vegan.

CrunchLina cannot be duplicated with dry powder and also doesn't have any off fishy odor/flavor that can be sometimes associated with dry spirulina powder.