Suja Organic Kombucha
Expanding on its portfolio of organic, better-for-you juice drinks, Suja Life LLC now offers Organic Kombucha. In addition to being non-GMO, the kombuchas are certified non-alcoholic, the company says. They contain 5 billion colony-forming units of probiotics and feature functional adaptogens, it adds.
The lineup is offered in four varieties: Berry Kombucha, which includes the adaptogen schizandra; Peach Kombucha, which features the adaptogen reishi; Ginger Kombucha, which is made with the adaptogen ashwagandha; and Green Kombucha, which contains the adaptogen moringa.
Suja Organic Kombuchas are exclusively available at Target stores nationwide packaged in 15.2-ounce bottles.
