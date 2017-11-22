Doritos, a marquee brand from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay Division, is introducing a bold new offering for fans of Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch… and peanuts: Doritos Crunch Nuts and Doritos Crunch Mix. Starting now, Doritos fans nationwide looking for a satisfying on-the-go option can grab the bold new peanut-based snack — the first of its kind from Doritos.

Doritos Crunch Nuts includes roasted peanuts wrapped in a crunchy Doritos Nacho Cheese or Cool Ranch-flavored shell that delivers a bold burst of flavor. Doritos Crunch Mix is loaded with the Crunch Nuts and a variety of other flavorful bites — including 3-D triangles, puffs, pretzel bites and corn sticks — and is also seasoned with Doritos Nacho Cheese or Cool Ranch flavors. The Crunch Mix adds to the brand's Mix lineup, which includes different Doritos shapes and flavors in one bag for a multi-sensorial experience.

The newest Doritos offerings add another snacking dimension for fans, complete with unique multidimensional packaging inspired by the iconic triangle-shaped Doritos tortilla chips. The sturdy, portable packaging can be opened and closed for snack sessions throughout the day.

"We know there's a strong passion for Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch flavors, with fans passionately taking sides over which flavor they love best," said Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Now we're giving them another way to enjoy our boldest and longest-standing flavors — in the form of Doritos Crunch Nuts and Crunch Mix peanut snacks perfect for on-the-go occasions."

Doritos Crunch Nuts and Crunch Mix are available in convenience stores and other retailers nationwide starting now in 3-ounce packages for a suggested retail price of $1.99.