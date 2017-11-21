Bell Flavors & Fragrances Announces SQF Recertification with Top Ratings

Bell Flavors & Fragrances has announced the completion of its 2017 Safe Quality Foods (SQF) Level 3 Recertification audit for its Northbrook headquarters and has achieved top ratings of “excellent” for the seventh year in a row. The recertification had corroborated Bell’s continuing effort to maintain a clean and orderly facility at each of its locations. The standard operating procedures (SOP) at Bell also ensures that each Bell employee is knowledgeable of and follows Safe Quality Foods standards.

Bell has reached its goal to have each flavor manufacturing location worldwide obtain its Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Certification. Respective of each country, all locations have received its SQF Certification or FSSC2200 Certification as of November this year.

Thomas Fortman, Vice President of Manufacturing at Bell, stated, “The Safe Quality Food (SQF) standard is an internationally recognized food safety standard that, when certified, tells the world that our Quality Management System conforms to food safety regulations. It means we are committed to continuous improvement and that Bell practices good manufacturing standards. Bell Northbrook has, for the seventh year, passed the SQF Level 3 audit with an excellent rating, the highest possible. A certification at this level demonstrates a mastery of both food safety and quality. This certification addresses a buyer’s food safety and quality requirements.”

For 2018, SQF is releasing a newly revised Standard 8.0, which Bell will have implemented in preparation for the next audit process. Bell Flavors & Fragrances welcomes this opportunity as another prospect to demonstrate the ongoing culture of Food Safety and Quality.