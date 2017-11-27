The suggested benefits of apple cider vinegar have been circulating for decades. They include improving metabolism, digestion, heart and muscle health, as well as revitalizing skin. Despite benefits, consumers have been reticent to consume apple cider vinegar regularly because of an inherent acidic taste.



Olitalia’s Drink Vinegar purports to having solved the hard-to-swallow nature of apple cider vinegar so that consumers can take advantage its benefits.

New to the US market, Olitalia’s Drink Vinegar is a balsamic-based apple cider drinkable vinegar, naturally flavored with no added sugar. Not only does Drink Vinegar help improve metabolism and enhance digestion, but it also serves as an excellent source of Potassium, Calcium, Vitamin B2 and B3 and can restore skin health.

Drink Vinegar is available in Cherry, Blueberry and Pomegranate, and is specifically designed to be diluted with water.