Hudson River Foods Opens Natural, Organic Plant

Hudson River Foods, formerly Healthy Brands Collective, announced a name change to reflect its new headquarters and manufacturing location in the scenic Hudson River Valley, just south of Albany, NY.



Located in historic Castleton, NY, Hudson River Foods’ new, state of the art, 100,000-square-foot manufacturing plant is located on the Hudson River. Replacing outdated, polluting manufacturing with an environmentally conscious natural and organic foods manufacturing plant is a welcome change for the region, and Hudson River Foods co-founders Donna and Dan Ratner are committed to their new home and in helping to drive jobs and economic growth in the upstate New York region.



“Because we are makers of organic, non-GMO and kosher foods, we take very seriously that we are also stewards of our community and environment,” said Donna Ratner, who serves as Chief Operating Officer for the company. “We’ve completely renovated the plant we acquired, and outfitted it with state of the art, energy efficient HVAC systems and white LED lighting throughout the building, with future plans to install electric car charging stations. Our new plant also enables us to look at some exciting product and brand innovations, and offer more food service options.”



Hudson River Foods will manufacture a number of its natural and organic brands in its new plant, including Cherrybrook Kitchen, European Gourmet Bakery and Healthy to Go powdered supplements, with plans for future expansion to accommodate additional products within the Hudson River Foods family of brands. The company markets and manufactures leading natural and organic brands including Tempt Hemp, European Gourmet Bakery, Cherrybrook Kitchen, High Country Kombucha, Healthy To Go!, and Cell-nique Super Green.

New Management Addition

Along with the move and expansion comes additional talent joining the Hudson River Foods management team.

“We are pleased to announce that Niké VanArsdale has joined Hudson River Foods team as National Sales Director,” said Donna and Dan Ratner. “She is a seasoned manager with experience in all aspects of sales, marketing, merchandising, brand management, promotional strategy, new product introductions, and new business development. Niké has worked as a category manager for both conventional and natural retailers. She was a Sales Manager with Presence Marketing/Dynamic Presence. Niké has in-depth knowledge of natural and organic products, standards and protocol and a passion for living a healthy lifestyle. We are excited to have her on our team to build out Hudson River Foods for the healthy lifestyle that people are looking for today.”



“Working with Presence Marketing and others, I have always had to manage a lot of product and category diversity. Hudson River Foods is a family of brands from organic and allergen free baking mixes to superfoods. It’s a great match because of the diversity of alternative foods the company offers, plus the fact that it’s a family run business,” Van Arsdale said.



New Website Complements Updated Image, Name Change



In related news, Hudson River Foods has unveiled a newly designed website at www.HudsonRiverFoods.com where visitors can learn about its favorite products and shop the company’s family of brands.

“People can still go to their favorite brands’ website, but now everything is tied together, and for the first time, we have a cart offering all our products,” said Donna. “We also are excited to launch recipes and blogs where we can engage more with our consumer audience.”