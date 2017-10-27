Bob’s Red Mill Organic Oatmeal Cups
Natural foods brand responds to increasing consumer demand for wholesome organic options
Bob’s Red Mill, a provider of whole grain and gluten free foods for more than 40 years, expanded its popular line of Oatmeal Cups to include organic options in four flavors. The Organic Oatmeal Cups deliver a similar taste and texture that customers have come to expect from Bob’s Red Mill, with the added benefit of being USDA certified organic.
Bob’s Red Mill created the new Organic Oatmeal Cups (SRP $2.79/cup) using a hearty blend of organic, gluten free ingredients, including whole grain rolled oats, stone-ground Scottish-style oats, flax and chia seeds. High in fiber and containing 7 grams of protein or more per serving, the Organic Oatmeal Cups are a healthy grab-and-go solution from cafes, college campuses, cafeterias, convenience stores and grocery retailers.
The new Organic Oatmeal Cups are available to retailers in the following flavors:
- Organic Classic Oatmeal Cup – A simple, wholesome blend of whole grain oats, flaxseeds and chia seeds with a pinch of sea salt.
- Organic Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Cup – A blend of whole grain oats, cranberries, orange, slivered almonds, and flax and chia seeds, sweetened with pure cane sugar.
- Organic Fruit & Seed Oatmeal Cup – A blend of whole grain oats, dates, raisins, cranberries, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flaxseeds and chia seeds, sweetened with pure cane sugar.
- Organic Pineapple Coconut Oatmeal Cup – A tropical blend of whole grain oats, pineapple pieces, toasted coconut, and flaxseeds and chia seeds, sweetened with pure cane sugar.
