Bob’s Red Mill Organic Oatmeal Cups

Bob’s Red Mill, a provider of whole grain and gluten free foods for more than 40 years, expanded its popular line of Oatmeal Cups to include organic options in four flavors. The Organic Oatmeal Cups deliver a similar taste and texture that customers have come to expect from Bob’s Red Mill, with the added benefit of being USDA certified organic.

Bob’s Red Mill created the new Organic Oatmeal Cups (SRP $2.79/cup) using a hearty blend of organic, gluten free ingredients, including whole grain rolled oats, stone-ground Scottish-style oats, flax and chia seeds. High in fiber and containing 7 grams of protein or more per serving, the Organic Oatmeal Cups are a healthy grab-and-go solution from cafes, college campuses, cafeterias, convenience stores and grocery retailers.

The new Organic Oatmeal Cups are available to retailers in the following flavors: