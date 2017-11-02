Ocean Spray, an agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers, announced that it has added two beverage lines to its extensive product portfolio: Ocean Spray® Organic 100% Juice Blends and Ocean Spray® Pure Cranberry (Unsweetened) 100% Juice.

Ocean Spray® Organic 100% Juice Blends are a combination of organically grown North American cranberries from family farms, with other organic fruit juices. Organic 100% Juice Blends contain no added sugars, preservatives or artificial flavors and are available in three flavors: Cranberry, Cranberry Apple and Cranberry Blueberry. All Ocean Spray® Organic 100% Juice Blends are non-GMO and feature the USDA Organic seal (certified organic by QAI). Each flavor has 100% Vitamin C per serving and each 8-ounce glass is equivalent to one cup of fruit. An 8-ounce glass of these blends contains 100-130 calories, depending on the flavor.

For the pure, authentic taste and unique health benefits of the cranberry, Ocean Spray's Pure Cranberry (Unsweetened) 100% Juice contains no added sugars, artificial flavors, preservatives or colors and is non-GMO. Each one-liter bottle provides the health benefits from the juice of more than 900 cranberries. An 8-ounce serving is only 60 calories and is equivalent to one cup of fruit to support daily nutritional needs.

Ocean Spray® Organic 100% Juice Blend and Ocean Spray® Pure Cranberry (Unsweetened) 100% Juice are available nationally. The suggested retail price of Ocean Spray® Organic 100% Juice Blends is $3.99 per 1 liter bottle, while Ocean Spray® Pure Cranberry (unsweetened) 100% Juice is $5.98 per 1 liter bottle.