The Juice Plus+ Company launched Juice Plus+ Omega Blend, a naturally balanced plant-based blend of oils containing omegas 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9 fatty acids in a convenient capsule form. As part of the global company's mission of inspiring healthy living around the world, the Omega Blend was developed to offer a proprietary combination of omegas from natural, whole food sources that support a broad array of benefits, such as heart, brain, joints, skin and eye health.

"Just as most people do not consume enough fruits and vegetables daily, they may also be lacking adequate amounts of high quality omega fatty acids," said Liza Pepple, Director of Product Innovation at The Juice Plus+ Company. "We strive to provide whole food based nutritional products that help consumers bridge the gaps in their diet and we responded to the needs of our customers with a full spectrum omega product that complements our Orchard, Garden and Vineyard blends."

The plant-based Omega Blend contains oil extracts from original algae sources instead of fish sources, delivering a pure and sustainable source of omegas, including all-important DHA, EPA and ALA omega fatty acids. Additionally, cold-pressed oils from five other seeds and berries, which omega fatty acids naturally occur, are used to curate the Omega Blend, including pomegranate seeds, sea buckthorn berries, raspberry seeds, tomato seeds and safflower seeds.

The Omega Blend is encapsulated in a vegetarian capsule made from tapioca, fused together with a state-of-the-art process that offers unparalleled protection against nutrient degradation. Containing 100% non-GMO ingredients, no artificial flavors, or preservatives, the Omega Blend is gluten-free and Kosher.

The Juice Plus+ Orchard, Garden and Vineyard Blends offer a variety of plant-based, whole food nutrition that helps bridge the gaps in your diet. The next best thing to fruits and vegetables, the blends provide dried juice powders from 30 different fruits, vegetables and grains in convenient capsule form and complement the new Omega Blend.