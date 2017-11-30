Zemas Madhouse Cookie Snack Packs

Known for its ancient whole grain baking mixes, Zemas Madhouse Foods’ better for you and “free from” cookies are now available in snack pack sizes. Made with ancient whole grains and available in four flavors (Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Cranberry and Peruvian Sweet Potato Spice), these crunchy cookies are “free from” gluten, dairy, rice, GMOs and the top eight allergens.

Just like Zemas baking mixes, Zemas bite-size cookies are clean, simple and packed with better for you ingredients like nutrient-rich ancient whole grains and a super-seed trio of chia, hemp and flaxmeal. In fact, Zemas Madhouse Foods just received Grocery Headquarters magazine’s 2017 Gluten-Free Trailblazer Award for their innovation in the free-from category and having the most impact on the supermarket industry this year.

Additionally, Zemas Sweet Potato Spice Cookies received Prevention magazine’s 2016 Cleanest Packaged Food Award. Each year, Prevention tests countless products, awarding only those that taste great, and meet the magazine’s strict criteria for healthy, clean ingredients.

Zemas cookies and baking mixes are top eight allergen-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, GFCO and Vegan certified, Kosher and made without refined sugar. Zemas cookies and mixes are made of ancient whole grains (e.g., teff, millet and quinoa) and a superseed trio (chia, hemp and flax) with built in Omega 3’s, fiber and protein.